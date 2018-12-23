Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.52 Billion Position in VF Corp (VFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,944,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.79% of VF worth $2,517,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VF in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of VF from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of VF from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,143.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

VF stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $69.20 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

