Vanguard Group Inc Has $806.91 Million Position in CubeSmart (CUBE)

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,282,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.15% of CubeSmart worth $806,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 14.0% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 18.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.11.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $153.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/vanguard-group-inc-has-806-91-million-position-in-cubesmart-cube.html.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.