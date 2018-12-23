Vanguard Group Inc Has $828.51 Million Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,498,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.09% of EXACT Sciences worth $828,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.20. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 163,514 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $11,282,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,134,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 7,667 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $529,023.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,418,499. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

EXACT Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It has an intellectual property, which protects its non invasive, molecular screening technology for the detection of colorectal cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

