Vanguard Group Inc Has $847.55 Million Position in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,880,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 9.34% of A. O. Smith worth $847,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 531.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,478,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,005,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,723,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,170,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,932,000 after purchasing an additional 537,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,681,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $413,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.16. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

