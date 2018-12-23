Vanguard Group Inc Has $928.86 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,712,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 10.43% of BorgWarner worth $928,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,874,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $857,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,481 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,109,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,687,000 after purchasing an additional 728,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 33.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,635,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,618 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.7% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,545,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,160,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,356,000 after purchasing an additional 327,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $400,019.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,137.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $666,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,475 shares of company stock worth $1,526,992 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/vanguard-group-inc-has-928-86-million-holdings-in-borgwarner-inc-bwa.html.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.