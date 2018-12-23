Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.7388 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

VYM opened at $76.65 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $90.93.

