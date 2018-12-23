Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2006 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

BIV opened at $80.92 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $83.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

