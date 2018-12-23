Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Holdings Boosted by Palo Capital Inc.

Palo Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 809.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $134.04 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $167.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.6897 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

