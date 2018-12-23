Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.428 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $143.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $142.88 and a 1 year high of $190.49.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/vanguard-small-cap-growth-etf-vbk-to-issue-dividend-increase-0-43-per-share-2.html.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.