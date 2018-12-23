Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.428 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $143.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $142.88 and a 1 year high of $190.49.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.