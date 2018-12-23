Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.428 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $143.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $142.88 and a 1 year high of $190.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

