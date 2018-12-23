Vantage Energy Acquisition (VEAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,308,267 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 301% from the previous session’s volume of 326,258 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vantage Energy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP purchased a new position in Vantage Energy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vantage Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 140,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vantage Energy Acquisition by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 599,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 499,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vantage Energy Acquisition (NASDAQ:VEAC)

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. is blank check company, which does not have any operation. The company was founded on February 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

