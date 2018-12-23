Vapotherm Inc’s (VAPO) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Vapotherm’s (NYSE:VAPO) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 24th. Vapotherm had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 14th. The total size of the offering was $56,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Vapotherm’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $16.49 on Friday. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07.

In other Vapotherm news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde bought 92,500 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

