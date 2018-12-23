Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Holdings Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at $573,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 465.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,400,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,410 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 525,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 90,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,522,000 after purchasing an additional 226,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 28.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.10 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

