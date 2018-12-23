Velan (VLN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.85

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.85 and last traded at C$7.91, with a volume of 4500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.45.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36.

Velan (TSE:VLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$119.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Velan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.43%.

In related news, insider Edward James Kernaghan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$43,280.00. Insiders have bought 17,800 shares of company stock worth $199,934 over the last three months.

About Velan (TSE:VLN)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

