VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0786

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $30,380.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00001961 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007193 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00022001 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00239320 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000965 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 31,439,911 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

