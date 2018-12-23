Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,636 Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Universal Display by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 182,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
In other Universal Display news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $342,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $863,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $970,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,016,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
OLED stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.54.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 9.88%.
OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen set a $175.00 price target on Universal Display and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gabelli lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.
