Verition Fund Management LLC Has $925,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,613,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,113 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.38.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.12 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

