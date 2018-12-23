Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,400 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,562,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,523 shares during the period. Ashler Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,615,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,453,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 838,934 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,469,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,183,000 after acquiring an additional 700,796 shares during the period.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

In related news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

