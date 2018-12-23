Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 17,872,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,486,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17,389.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $318,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,865 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,473,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,646,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,992,000 after purchasing an additional 315,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. ValuEngine downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

IFF opened at $128.21 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $122.11 and a one year high of $157.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $907.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.05 per share, with a total value of $8,968,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,080,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,064,463.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $62,469.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 663,098 shares of company stock worth $90,376,696. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

