Very Positive Media Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Trigon Metals (TM) Stock Price

Media coverage about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) has trended very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a daily sentiment score of 3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE TM opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Trigon Metals has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.36.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

