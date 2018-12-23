Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.74. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $78.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Simpson Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

