Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Sykes Enterprises worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYKE. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

