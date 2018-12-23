Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $701,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medtronic to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.26.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,605,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

