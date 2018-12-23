Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 2,623 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 597.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1,374.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $1,199,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $209,020.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.87.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

