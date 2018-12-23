Vince (VNCE) vs. Almost Never Films (HLWD) Head to Head Analysis

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) and Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Vince alerts:

This table compares Vince and Almost Never Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vince 26.04% -7.17% -2.12% Almost Never Films N/A -148.95% -17.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vince and Almost Never Films’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vince $272.58 million 0.47 $58.59 million N/A N/A Almost Never Films $10,000.00 462.40 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Vince has higher revenue and earnings than Almost Never Films.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vince and Almost Never Films, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vince 0 0 0 0 N/A Almost Never Films 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Vince shares are held by institutional investors. 74.0% of Vince shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.1% of Almost Never Films shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vince has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almost Never Films has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vince beats Almost Never Films on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories brand. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment involves in the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S. and in the selected international markets. The Direct-to-Consumer segment includes its retail and outlet stores and its e-commerce business. The company was founded by Rea Laccone and Christopher LaPolice in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Almost Never Films

Almost Never Films Inc. operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.