Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,405 QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in QuinStreet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,699,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,420,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Simons sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $39,101.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $524,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,011. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.19 million, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. QuinStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.59 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,405 QuinStreet Inc (QNST)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/virtu-financial-llc-acquires-shares-of-12405-quinstreet-inc-qnst.html.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.