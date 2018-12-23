Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Friedman Industries (FRD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 41,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 46,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $548,000.

Friedman Industries stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Friedman Industries Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

