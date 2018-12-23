Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,530,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137,496 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 2.45% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $71,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $780.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.78 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 3,520 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $71,209.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 15,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

