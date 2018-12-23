VouchForMe (IPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $101,687.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Coinbe. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $969,674.00 and approximately $101,687.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.07 or 0.02674169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00151440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00191659 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025044 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025084 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.