Wabash National Co. (WNC) Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,396,000 after purchasing an additional 548,706 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Wabash National by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,145 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Wabash National by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price objective on Wabash National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price objective on Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $12.70 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $706.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Wabash National had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $553.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Wabash National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Wabash National announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

