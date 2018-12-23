Warburg Research Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (DRI) a €64.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. equinet set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.08 ($72.19).

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €42.98 ($49.98) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52-week low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a 52-week high of €72.65 ($84.48).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

