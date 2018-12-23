Water Intelligence (WATR) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report issued on Friday.

LON WATR opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Friday. Water Intelligence has a 52 week low of GBX 100.91 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 227.10 ($2.97).

About Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence plc, formerly Qonnectis plc, provides leak detection and remediation services. The Company offers a range of solutions (including products) for residential, commercial and municipal customers. The Company’s segments include Royalties from franchisees, Corporate-operated Stores and Other activities, including product and equipment sales.

