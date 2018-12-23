Weibo (WB) Shares Gap Up to $55.38

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.10, but opened at $55.38. Weibo shares last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 2817000 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, TH Capital dropped their price target on Weibo and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Get Weibo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.42.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 11.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 14,029.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 88,386 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 52.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 9.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 12.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Weibo (WB) Shares Gap Up to $55.38” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/weibo-wb-shares-gap-up-to-55-38.html.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.