Weibo (WB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Weibo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Weibo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Weibo from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.42. Weibo has a 1-year low of $53.11 and a 1-year high of $142.12.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.68 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Weibo by 14,029.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 88,386 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

