Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Accenture (ACN) a $165.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price target on Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus raised their price target on Accenture to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.85.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock opened at $137.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $136.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $327,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,104 shares in the company, valued at $20,619,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 1,170 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.40, for a total value of $200,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,354.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2,784.6% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.