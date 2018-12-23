Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) a $42.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HAIN. Loop Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $560.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark L. Schiller acquired 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,904.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 124,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,242.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

