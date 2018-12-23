Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Perrigo (PRGO) Price Target to $46.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

PRGO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Perrigo has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $196,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler purchased 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $1,000,418.57. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,806.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 293.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $983,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Perrigo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,644,000 after buying an additional 31,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Perrigo by 18.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

