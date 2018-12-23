Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Stifel Financial (SF)

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $49.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised Stifel Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Stifel Financial to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of SF stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.86. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $738.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.90 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.03%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.39 per share, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,482.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak purchased 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,519.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 835,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,259,440.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.