Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of Mobile Mini worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile Mini by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,379,000 after acquiring an additional 624,210 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile Mini by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mobile Mini by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mobile Mini by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 37,845 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

NASDAQ:MINI opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Mobile Mini Inc has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $149.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,229.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mobile Mini from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/wells-fargo-company-mn-boosts-holdings-in-mobile-mini-inc-mini.html.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.