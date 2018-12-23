Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 145.2% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 43,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 73.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 51,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 26.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 51,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.97. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $967.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Basico had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Basico will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

