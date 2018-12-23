Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on January 25th

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.4% annually over the last three years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 86.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
NYSE WMC opened at $8.66 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 717.12 and a current ratio of 717.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.43.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, and other financial assets.
See Also: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.