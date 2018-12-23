Western Digital Corp (WDC) Stake Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 536.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.15. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $80,150.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $850,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/western-digital-corp-wdc-stake-raised-by-koshinski-asset-management-inc.html.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.