Western Digital (WDC) PT Lowered to $50.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.68.

WDC opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.15. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $80,150.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Western Digital by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Western Digital by 536.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

