Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Shares Gap Down to $21.98

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.31, but opened at $21.98. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 314101 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Imperial Capital set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.04.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rick A. Mr. Ross sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $114,365.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William N. Hahne sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,855 shares of company stock worth $885,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $501,865,000 after purchasing an additional 373,404 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $501,865,000 after purchasing an additional 373,404 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

