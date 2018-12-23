Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Stake Lifted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,403 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,364 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $52,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $64.18 and a twelve month high of $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. FIG Partners raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.55.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

