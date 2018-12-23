Wispr (WSP) Market Cap Reaches $207,623.00

Wispr (CURRENCY:WSP) traded up 284% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Wispr has a market cap of $207,623.00 and $0.00 worth of Wispr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wispr has traded up 366.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wispr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018323 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000368 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Wispr

Wispr (CRYPTO:WSP) is a coin. Wispr’s total supply is 28,030,802 coins and its circulating supply is 26,724,097 coins. Wispr’s official Twitter account is @WisprTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wispr is wispr.tech.

Wispr Coin Trading

Wispr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wispr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wispr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wispr using one of the exchanges listed above.

