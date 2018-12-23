Workiva (WK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Get Workiva alerts:

WK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Workiva from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Workiva to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Workiva from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.17.

WK stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.06. Workiva has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $40.84.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $895,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,164. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Workiva by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,950,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166,051 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Workiva by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 30.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 257,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 59,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.