WP Carey Inc (WPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.
WP Carey has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. WP Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect WP Carey to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.
WP Carey stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.58.
WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.08 per share, for a total transaction of $254,408.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Hoysradt bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $148,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,076.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WP Carey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.
About WP Carey
Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.
