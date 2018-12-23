Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Position Trimmed by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 929,115 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Wynn Resorts worth $117,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 215.2% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 201,656 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 137,680 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 47.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 59.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,609 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 39,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,503.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,211 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $170.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.26.

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $93.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $203.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

