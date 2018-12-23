Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $192.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.26.

Shares of WYNN opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.01 per share, with a total value of $1,009,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,301. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/wynn-resorts-limited-wynn-shares-sold-by-penn-capital-management-co-inc.html.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.